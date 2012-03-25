Deadly stabbing suspect caught in Pulaski County

A man died after a stabbing at this Joppa apartment complex early Sunday morning.

A man suspected of stabbing someone to death at a Joppa apartment complex early Sunday morning was caught in Pulaski County, said Massac County Sheriff Ted Holder.

Illinois State Police say they arrested Michael D. Thompkins, 25, of Pulaski at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday in connection with the homicide that occurred in Joppa in the early morning hours.

Thompkins is accused in the stabbing death of Jackie LaShaun Blake. Jessica R. Hom was treated at a local hospital and released.

Thompkins was taken to the Massac County Detention Center on $2 million bond on first degree murder and home invasion charges.

The Massac County Sheriff's Department, the Metropolis Police Department, the Joppa Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriffs Department, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Massac County Coroner assisted the Illinois State Police in the investigation.

