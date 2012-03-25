Mo. man's car hits bridge, overturns in creek

An Arcadia man was injured overnight after his car crashes and ends up in a creek.

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Route E, two miles west of Arcadia in Iron County.

According to State Patrol, Austin R. Cole, 23, of Arcadia received moderate injuries after his car skidded off the left side of the road, hit two highway signs and a bridge and overturned in a creek.

No word on his condition Sunday morning.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.