Dexter woman facing meth, resisting arrest charges

A Dexter woman was arrested Saturday on drug and resisting arrest charges.

Carly Bromley, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, deliver/possession of a controlled substance in a county jail and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

According to Scott County Sherriff Rick Walter, a deputy spotted a vehicle sitting in the middle of the road Saturday and when he approached the vehicle to find out why the occupants acted very nervous.

The deputy asked to search the vehicle and allegedly found a white powdery substance inside Bromley's purse.

Deputies say when powder tested positive for methamphetamine, she took off on foot. She was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

The sheriff says when Bromley was taken to jail, she was also found to be in possession of two coffee filters containing white powder also testing positive for meth.

She was taken to the Scott County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

