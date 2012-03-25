2 hurt in motorcycle wreck

Two people are hospitalized following a motorcycle wreck in Stoddard County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Route Z, three miles east of Bernie.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Charles Cupp was operating the motorcycle when the bike failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and overturned.

Both Cupp and his passenger, 47-year-old Charmane Reyes were thrown off the bike.

Officials say both people were seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospitals in Memphis and Cape Girardeau.

