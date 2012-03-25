Woman, teen injured in wreck

A woman and a teenager are seriously injured in a car crash near Holcomb.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Rebecca Mead was behind the wheel when her car ran off the right side of the roadway and flipped.

Troopers say neither Mead nor her passenger, 14-year-old Christopher Lawson, were buckled in and they were ejected from the car when it crashed.

Both were airlifted to Cape Girardeau hospitals with serious injuries.

