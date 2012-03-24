1 dead after early morning Jefferson County crash

One person is dead and another person injured following a crash early Saturday morning in Jefferson County, Illinois.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on Dix-Irvington Road.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Michael Cole, 33, of Mt. Vernon was westbound on Dix-Irvington Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. He was killed on impact and pronounced at 5:53 a.m., according to Coroner Eddie Doe Marks.

Marks says a female passenger in the car from Mt. Vernon was injured and taken to Centrailia hospital, and then a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

No word on the woman's condition.

