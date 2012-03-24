NWS confirms two tornadoes hit southern Illinois, EF2, EF1

Memorial information has been released for the woman killed in a tornado in Opdyke Friday afternoon. Patricia Brown, 60, of Opdyke died Friday at her home when an EF2 tornado rolled her mobile home. Brown

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Opdyke on Friday was an EF2, while an EF1 tornado started near Desoto, Illinois.

The tornado began shortly before 1:30 p.m., five and one half miles southeast of Mt. Vernon or just northwest of Opdyke, according to the weather service. The end track of the tornado is not known at this time.

According to NWS, peak winds reached 130 mph with an average path width of 100 yards. The storm left 1 dead and two injured.

Damage with the EF2 tornado included:

-A mobile home was destroyed after being lifted and tossed 100 feet across the road.

-The undercarriage of the home was carried for several hundred yards.

-One home had windows blown out on the second story and siding damage.

-One barn heavily damaged.

-A few tree tops were snapped or uprooted.

Meanwhile, an EF1 tornado was confirmed by NWS officials on Saturday. According to NWS, the EF1 began around 12:25 p.m., three and one half miles northwest of Desoto, along Truax Traer Road and went northeast to three and one half miles southeast of Du Quoin near the Jackson-Perry-Franklin County lines.

The EF1 had peak winds of 90 mph and an average path width of 125 yards. The tornado traveled for seven and one half miles, with indications of periodically skipping the path.

Dozens of small and medium sized trees were uprooted and snapped. One barn was destroyed and a few homes had minor damage with this storm.

No injuries or deaths were reported with the EF1. NWS says there were several eyewitness accounts.

