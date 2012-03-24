Friday's storm damages Jackson County properties

Friday's powerful storms that bounced across the Heartland left behind several debris fields in a number of communities.

Some of the first areas to be hit by the storms were homes along Graff Road just southeast of Elkville, in Jackson County.

The winds tore off sections of the Price family home.

It tore the tops out of virtually every tree in their yard and destroyed many of the family's patio items hurling them several hundred feet across their backyard.

The family wasn't home when the storm hit.

"I drove home and couldn't hardly see because it was raining so hard," said Dellene Price of Elkville. "It was kind of a white out, and pulled up in the front yard and saw some of the roofing off and stuff in the front yard in disarray. Then (I) walked around the back and was shocked at what I saw."

Just down the road from the Price family, the storm knocked down the Graff family's pole barn.

Both families say they are thankful that there was no one hurt.

And they do have insurance to help out with their repairs and rebuilding.



