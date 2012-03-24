Former county deputy pleads guilty to federal firearms charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former county deputy pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

Tara M. Kern (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office) Tara M. Kern (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A former Pulaski County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

Tara M. Kern, 38, of Villa Ridge, Illinois pleaded guilty all charges in a four-count federal indictment in which she was charged, according to the US Attorney for Southern Illinois' office.

Kern is a former deputy with the Pulaski County, Illinois Sheriff's Office.

According to the US Attorney for Southern Illinois, Steven Wigginton's office:

-Count 1 of the Indictment charged that from on or about October 8, 2006, to on or about May 17, 2011, in Pulaski County, Tara M. Kern did knowingly aid and abet a convicted felon (William A. Kern) in the possession of a firearm, a Ruger Mini 14, .223 caliber rifle, in violation of federal law.

-Count 2 of the Indictment charged that from on or about September 25, 2007, to on or about May 17, 2011, in Pulaski County, Tara M. Kern did knowingly aid and abet a convicted felon(William A. Kern) in the possession of a firearm, a Ruger Model 10/22, .22 caliber rifle, in violation of federal law.

-Count 3 of the Indictment charged that from on or about November 20, 2007, to on or about May 17, 2011, in Pulaski County, Tara M. Kern did knowingly aid and abet a convicted felon (William A. Kern) in the possession of a firearm, a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12 gauge shotgun, in violation of federal law.

-Count 4 of the Indictment charged that on May 17, 2011, in Pulaski County, Tara M. Kern did knowingly conceal six firearms with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation of a matter within the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, all in violation of federal law.

Wigginton says Kern faces up to 10-years behind bars for the first three counts, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years' supervised release.

On Count 4, Wigginton says Kern faces up to 20-years' imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine and up to 4 years' supervised release.

Kern is set for sentencing on June 21, 2012, in the United States District Court in Benton, Illinois.

