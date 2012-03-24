Ky. man injured after 25-foot fall at Garden of the Gods - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ky. man injured after 25-foot fall at Garden of the Gods

(Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)
KARBERS RIDGE, IL (KFVS) -

A Kentucky man received major injuries after a 25-foot fall Friday evening at the Garden of the Gods.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Corey Alvey, 21, of Lewisport, Kentucky was climbing on the rocks near Chimney Rock, when he slipped and fell.

Saline County Central Dispatch got a 911 call at shortly before 5:30 p.m. of a man that had fallen and was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say deputies from Saline County and Saline County EMS responded to the scene and found that Alvey had fallen approximately 25 feet.

The Equality Fire Department and St. Mary's Life flight helicopter were also dispatched to the scene.

Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown says it took rescue crews two and a half hours to get Alvey out from where he had fallen and to the waiting helicopter. 

Authorities say the 21-year-old was flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with major injuries.

No word on Alvey's condition Saturday morning. 

Sheriff Brown says the Illinois Department of Conservation and the Illinois State Police assisted with the call.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

