Storms blow through Ky., winds cause damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Storms blow through Ky., winds cause damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A line of storms that moved through the Louisville area brought strong winds that caused damaged to homes and knocked out power to about 12,000 homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down Friday afternoon south of Louisville. Louisville Gas & Electric reported power out in multiple areas around Jefferson County.

Multiple television stations in Louisville showed damage to homes, including parts of roofs torn away, but officials reported no injuries.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman said students were delayed being dismissed while tornado warnings were in effect. Oldham County elementary school students were being held at their schools.

The Shelby County schools released students 15 minutes late. The district said parents could expect students to arrive home 30 to 40 minutes late.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly