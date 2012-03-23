Storms blow through Ky., winds cause damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A line of storms that moved through the Louisville area brought strong winds that caused damaged to homes and knocked out power to about 12,000 homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down Friday afternoon south of Louisville. Louisville Gas & Electric reported power out in multiple areas around Jefferson County.

Multiple television stations in Louisville showed damage to homes, including parts of roofs torn away, but officials reported no injuries.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman said students were delayed being dismissed while tornado warnings were in effect. Oldham County elementary school students were being held at their schools.

The Shelby County schools released students 15 minutes late. The district said parents could expect students to arrive home 30 to 40 minutes late.

