US 60 Tenn. River Bridge at Ledbetter to temporarily close for work

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter for six hours for repair work. Work will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.



The six hour closure will allow the contractor to place materials and equipment on top of a bridge pier for the start of repair work on the bridge substructure.



Transportation officials say the contractor expects the bridge to reopen to passenger vehicle traffic at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 25 .

The bridge is currently posted with a strictly enforced 3-ton load limit which essentially limits traffic on the bridge to passenger vehicles and unloaded standard pick-up trucks.



The purpose of the repair project is maintaining safety of the bridge structure while a new bridge is being constructed upstream, according to KYTC.

After the closure, work on the bridge substructure over the next two weeks can only be completed under the bridge deck with minimal traffic disruptions, according to Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

