Tornadoes reported in southern Illinois counties

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) - Emergency management officials say severe storms in southern and central Illinois have produced golf ball-sized hail and tornadoes.

Jackson County Emergency Management deputy coordinator Shawn Priddy says a tornado touched down briefly in rural areas around noon on Friday, but he had no immediate reports of damage.

The National Weather Service says a tornado also was reported in Jefferson County just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials also say that golf ball-size hail was reported in Coles and Effingham counties.

