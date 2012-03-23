Sikeston Jr. High teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

A Sikeston junior high teacher was arrested on several charges of sexual misconduct and enticement of child involving a student.

Andrew J. Delles, 28, of Jackson is charged with three counts of enticement of a child (unclassified felony) and three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child (class D felony).

Delles is accused of sending explicit photographs to the victim and inappropriate touching of a 14-year-old female student.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Sikeston R-6 School District told the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Thursday they were investigating allegations of inappropriate electronic communications between Delles and one of his female students.

Delles was found traveling in his vehicle around 3 p.m. March 23 and was arrested near US 61 and HH Hwy.

Delles' bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety.

