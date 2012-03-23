Initiative spurred by dog breeding fight dropped - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Initiative spurred by dog breeding fight dropped

By ALAN SCHER ZAGIER
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Organizers of a proposed ballot initiative that would make it harder for Missouri legislators to overturn voter-approved laws say they are abandoning their efforts.

A spokesman for the Your Vote Counts! campaign says the group has accomplished its primary purpose of making state lawmakers more mindful of the will of the people.

The effort was heavily subsidized by the Humane Society of the United States, which backed a 2010 ballot initiative that toughened Missouri's regulations on dog breeders. Voters approved the measure, but lawmakers have since overturned or revised many of its provisions.

This year's campaign sought a Missouri constitutional amendment requiring a three-fourths majority vote of both the House and the Senate to override voter-approved laws.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly