Woman killed in house collapse after severe weather

A woman has been killed after a house collapse north of Opdyke in Jefferson County, Illinois according to Jefferson County Coroner Eddie Joe Marks. 

Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch says Pat (Zedalis) Brown, 60, died when her mobile home was rolled in the storm.  Brown was found lying in what was left of her home and pronounced by the Jefferson County Coroner.

Two other people were injured. One person was in the home with Brown.  While the other person was injured when they were blown into a ditch while checking on Brown.  Both received scratches and bruises.

All of this happened after severe weather rolled through the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the area was hit by a tornado that was two miles north of Route 142 off the Lynchberg Road.

"It's just like it zoned in on Patty's house and left everybody else alone," said Marilyn Cockrum, a family friend. "I don't understand that.  But of coarse you don't understand nature. It's just gonna do what it is gonna do."

Brown's husband, an over the road trucker, returned home from working in St. Louis.

An Amish school house was full of children when the storm hit, just a few feet away from Brown's home.

"People just need to be aware the spring season is set upon us a month early this year," said Sheriff Roger Mulch.  "So, we could have a longer storm season. Anything could happen at any time when you have cold fronts and warm fronts meeting."

According to the sheriff's office, five outbuildings also received moderate to severe damage.

Funeral arraignments for Pat Brown are pending.

Other areas were hit as well, like Elkville and Grand Tower.

A man from Grand Tower tells Heartland News that his barn was completely destroyed, but his neighbors' property was fine.  

In Murphysboro a man's carport fell on his car, while his neighbors' suffered little or no damage. 

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, further investigation and damage assessments are continuing with the assistance of emergency management.

The following storm reports come from the National Weather Service and reports to KFVS12.

Timeline

2:48 - Funnel cloud reported at Johnsonville in Wayne County, IL

1:36 - .88 inch hail reported 3 miles northeast of Sesser, IL

1:35 - 1.25 inch hail reported at Carmi, IL

1:31 - 1 inch hail reported at Carmi, IL

1:26 - Spotter reports tornado at Opdyke in Jefferson County, IL

12:47 - 1.75 inch hail reported at Du Quoin, IL

12:46 - 1.5 inch hail reported at Du Quoin, IL

12:42 - Spotter reports brief rope tornado touchdown and golf ball sized hail 2 miles east of Du Quoin, IL

12:32 - Just north of SIU Carbondale airport, spotter reports brief tornado touchdown 3 miles northwest of Carbondale, IL.  After touchdown it when back into the sky.

12:30 - Brief tornado touchdown just outside of the city limits of Dowell, IL.  It touched down and went back into the clouds.

12:30 - Public report relayed by law enforcement of a tornado near Truax and Trayer Road at Elkville, IL

12:26 - 1.75 inch hail reported 2 miles northwest of Harrisburg, IL

12:24 - 3/4 inch hail reported at Norris City, IL

12:23 - Spotter reports rotating wall cloud (funnel cloud) near Desoto, IL

12:19 - 1 inch hail reported at Reidland, KY

12:14 - Funnel cloud reported 5 miles north of Desoto, IL

12:08 - 3/4 inch hail reported at Carrier Mills, IL

11:42 - 3/4 inch hail reported at Johnson County, IL

11:36 - Public reports of a funnel cloud near Proctor & Gamble near Highway 177 east of Fruitland, MO.

11:30 - Fire Department reports possible brief tornado touchdown 1 mile west of Neely's Landing in Cape Girardeau

11:26 - 3/4 inch hail reported at Metropolis, IL.

11:11 - 2.5 inch hail reported at Jackson, MO

11:07 - 50 mph winds and 1.75 inch hail reported at Jackson, MO

11:00 - 3/4 inch hail reported 1 mile south of Delta, MO

10:56 - 1/4 inch hail reported at Jackson, MO

9:35 - 1/4 hail reported at Fisk, MO

9:32 - 3/4 inch hail reported at Wappapello, MO

