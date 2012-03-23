Downtown Eddyville to experience planned power outage

A Kentucky Utilities Company line crew plans to shut off power in downtown Eddyville on Sunday, March 25.

According to transportation officials, the planned power outage will affect the traffic signal at the US 62 intersection with Main Street in Eddyville.



Officials say during the outage temporary 4-way stop signs will be placed at this intersection near the Eddyville Pizza Hut Restaurant.

The planned outage will start at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say electrical work in the area should take about 2 to 4 hours to complete, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution, and be alert for utility crews working in the area.



