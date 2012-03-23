2 injured after wreck on I-55

One lane of the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 was closed at the 91 mile marker after a wreck.

Two trucks crashed. According to Heartland News photographer Don Frazier, one truck lost control, spun out and stopped facing northbound. The second truck tried to avoid the first truck, hit the guard rail, and spun back out onto the interstate facing the other truck.

The first truck had two passengers that were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was back to normal by Saturday afternoon.

