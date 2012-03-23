Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on Hardee's employee

A Madisonville man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Hardee's employee.

Romeo G. Vella 48, of Madisonville, was found and arrested for robbery 1st degree, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence. Vella was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 3:45 at the Hardee's restaurant in Draffenville.

Benton Police and Marshall County deputies responded to a call of a man pulling a gun on a Hardee's employee behind the counter.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim told officers that Villa had told him to come outside with him.

After the victim told Villa that he was busy and he couldn't go, Villa pulled the gun out on the victim, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the victim was then told to give Villa his money while being held at gun point. Villa then got in his vehicle and left.

Deputies say witnesses in the store and employees all said they saw the subject pull the gun and gave a description on the subject.



The victim advised that he knew Villa and gave an address on Tatumsville Highway that he might go to. That's where authorities say they found Villa.

