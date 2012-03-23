Charleston man accused of rape, sodomy, child molestation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston man accused of rape, sodomy, child molestation

Wendell Williams (Source: Charleston Department or Public Safety) Wendell Williams (Source: Charleston Department or Public Safety)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Charleston Police arrested a man accused of rape, sodomy, and child molestation.

Wendell Williams, 30, of Charleston is charged with statutory rape 1st degree, statutory sodomy 1st degree, and two counts of child molestation 1st degree.

Police received information on March 16 about inappropriate behavior with an 11-year-old girl.

After an investigation, Williams was arrested.

He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail on $200,000 bond.

The investigation continues.

