Metropolis man arrested on outstanding warrants, drug charges

Deputies arrested a southern Illinois man on outstanding warrants and various drug charges.



David Williams, 52, of Metropolis was arrested on Thursday evening.



According to Sheriff Ted Holder, Williams was spotted leaving a convenience store around 7:30 p.m. and was arrested a few blocks away.



Holder says Williams was wanted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department on a failure to appear warrant and the Massac County Sheriff's Department on a petition to revoke warrant.



Williams was also wanted by the Massac County Sheriff's Department for delivery of methamphetamine, a charge which police say stemmed from a undercover purchase of meth from Williams by the Massac County Sheriffs Department Drug Unit.



During the arrest, deputies say they also found a small amount of cannabis. Williams' bond was set at $8,325 cash.





