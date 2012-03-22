Paducah man cited on marijuana charges

Police say two different phone calls resulted in charges against a Paducah man Tuesday afternoon at Noble Park.

Jace T. Scott, 20, of Lakeview Drive, Paducah, was cited on charges of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Paducah Police say Scott was not taken into custody, but was cited to court on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officer Cindy Neihoff says that she was dispatched to Noble Park after the 911 Communications Center got two separate reports of the smell of marijuana coming from a Honda Civic occupied by three young men.

Neihoff says she found the car, and talked with three men walking toward the vehicle. She says Jace Scott, the owner of the vehicle, agreed to a personal search, but not his car.

Paducah Police say an officer with a K-9 unit came to the scene and walked around the car. The K-9 indicated there were drugs allegedly in the car, and a search warrant was obtained.

In the car, officers found suspected marijuana, scales commonly used to weigh marijuana and a metal container with a white, powdery substance inside.

