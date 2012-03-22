Deadly SUV-Motorcycle collision near Zalma

A Zalma man has died after crashing his motorcycle on Missouri 51.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Steve Walker was driving south on Missouri 51 when a car turned in front of him. Investigators say 31-year-old Violet Little was driving that car.

It happened at 6:15 Thursday night.

Walker died at the scene. Little was not hurt.

