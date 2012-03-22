Woman loses over 100 pounds with help of fitness phone app

It's the latest fitness craze.

We learned people are loving new fitness apps out there for either your iPhone or Android device.

People say it's like having a personal trainer and dietician in the palm of your hand.



"I never thought that this would be me," said Stacey Clover

These days Stacey Clover is a gym regular.

"I love it I love being in the gym and seeing results," said Clover.

This wasn't always her second home. Stacey, not so long ago topped out at 265 pounds, but with the help of trainer Terrance Sterling she's kept off more than 100 pounds. And when he isn't around she stays on track with the help of her iPhone and the 'my fitness pal' app.

"My favorite thing is that it keeps me accountable," said Clover. "It makes me look back and see what I've eaten thru the day and maybe make a healthier choice," she said.

You put in your start weight and goal weight, log your foods from a list of hundreds of choices and it does the math for you.





"If it's not in here it has a bar code that you can use and it will show you the nutritional value," said Clover.

"It tracks your carbs fat and sodium and sugar," said Personal Trainer, Terrance Sterling.

Sterling recommends 'my fitness pal' in order to hold his clients accountable 24/7.

"You'd be amazed what you're doing and what you thought you was doing," he says. "People are always surprised when they see the numbers on paper."

Meanwhile the apps are also popular groups of women who don't have access to a gym.

"I think they completely underestimate they don't realize what's in there at all," says Lindsey McClellan. McClellan explains it's shocking to see how many calories are in your favorite foods, and how quickly they add up.

They not only like my fitness pal, but also 'Noom' for Android.

"It logs all your activities all your food and then it sets goals for you to do each day," says Kia Sadler.

Sadler says Noom makes it easy with smiley faces and colors to signal good and bad choices.

Meanwhile, there are also apps to get you moving. Mendy Henson says she started running with the help of 'couch to 5k' apps, specifically one called 'Get Running'.

"It is a nine week program the first week you run a mile walk a miles. It increases by week six and you're running not walking," said Mendy Henson.

Henson says she's really built some stamina.

"I really had to plan," she said.

With apps like Noom and My Fitness Pal you can put in almost any food you can think of even grocery and restaurant brands. And it will show you all the nutritional info.

