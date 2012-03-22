Man seriously injured in motorcycle vs. car crash near Oran

The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was seriously injured after his bike collided with another vehicle early Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Route W, just west of CC-highway, 5 miles west of Oran.

According to the State Patrol, Leon L. Phillips, 34, of Oran was westbound went he lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Ford driven by Jacqueline L. Retherford, 51, of Advance.

Troopers say Phillips received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Troopers say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

