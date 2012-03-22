No charges filed in Chaffee dead dog case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No charges filed in Chaffee dead dog case

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott County prosecutor is not going to seek charges against the Chaffee mayor and police chief after accusations that city workers killed a family's pet dog and did not tell the family.

The Elfrink family's dog went missing in late February.  After some checking, the Elfrink family got a phone call saying their family dog, Lexi, had been shot by a city worker, and disposed of in a city compost site. That led to an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, and the possibility that state euthanization laws had not been followed.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Barbour reviewed the probable cause affidavits to the Scott County prosecutor's office requesting the mayor be charged with abuse of an animal and making a false declaration and the police chief be charged with making a false declaration.

The Scott County prosecutor's office received a letter from the Butler County prosecutor indicating the evidence would not support a criminal conviction and the victim would be "better suited to seek civil damages."

