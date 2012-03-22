Cape Girardeau Police look for wanted man

Cape Girardeau Police are looking for a man wanted for child neglect.

Daniel M. Lawrence is wanted for failure to appear on original charges of child neglect.

Lawrence is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

He was last known to be in the Cape Girardeau/Scott county area.

Lawrence is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Lawrence is asked to all Crime Stoppers at 573-339-6312 or your local law enforcement agency.

