St. Louis bridge accident spurs others

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis believe an accident on a Mississippi River bridge caused a string of wrecks that eventually involving 11 vehicles.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/GHPiRg ) reports that a total of 3 accidents happened around 11 a.m., the first a two-vehicle wreck on the Poplar Street Bridge. No one was hurt but that wreck caused a traffic jam on the Interstate 55 exit ramp from Interstate 70.

The second accident happened near that same exit ramp and involved three vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

A short time later, a third accident happened in the same area of I-70, this one involving six vehicles. Two people were hurt, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.