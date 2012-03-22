St. Louis bridge accident spurs others - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis bridge accident spurs others

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis believe an accident on a Mississippi River bridge caused a string of wrecks that eventually involving 11 vehicles.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/GHPiRg ) reports that a total of 3 accidents happened around 11 a.m., the first a two-vehicle wreck on the Poplar Street Bridge. No one was hurt but that wreck caused a traffic jam on the Interstate 55 exit ramp from Interstate 70.

The second accident happened near that same exit ramp and involved three vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

A short time later, a third accident happened in the same area of I-70, this one involving six vehicles. Two people were hurt, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

 

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

