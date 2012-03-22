Lane restriction on KY 56 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown

Drivers who use the KY 56 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown can expect delays Friday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reduce traffic to one lane on the bridge on Friday, March 23.

Officials say the lane restriction is to allow bridge maintenance and inspection work.

They say drivers can expect one lane traffic with alternating flow from around 9 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should be prepared for slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge approaches.



