Kennett woman arrested for possession of meth

Police arrested a woman arrested after they say she ran from them.

Kennett Police officers responded to a domestic assault call on Oaklawn Circle in Kennett on March 21.

Police say the woman ran from a home on Oaklawn Circle to her home on Slicer Street.

Officers entered the house and found methamphetamine and items that are used in manufacturing meth.

While searching the home, officers noticed the woman escaped out the kitchen window.

Police found the woman a few minutes later and after a short foot pursuit she was arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Dunklin County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.