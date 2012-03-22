Senath woman killed in crash

A Senath woman has died after a crash Wednesday east of Cardwell.

Julie S. Moser, 35, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile eastbound on US 412 when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2008 Pontiac driven by Sharon Edgin, 70, of Bernie head on, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Moser was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

