Using fitness phone apps to help get in shape

People in the Heartland say they are learning more about how to slim down with fitness applications for iPhone and Android.



Many say it's like having a personal trainer and dietician at your fingertips.

Here are some fitness app suggestions. Many are free!

-50 free health and fitness apps

-Best free Android fitness apps

-Top 10 health fitness apps for Android

Holly Brantley will have more on this story tonight on Heartland News at five.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.