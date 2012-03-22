Kennett Police bust suspected chop shop, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after Kennett Police busted a suspected "chop shop" just outside city limits.

Two stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, several tools and assorted car parts were found on the property.

On March 20, Kennett Police found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Tower Loan in Kennett. Officers also found the second vehicle had been taken from American Automotive on Independence Ave., but had not been reported stolen.

After the owner of the stolen trailer identified his property, police say the suspect admitted to stealing it.

Several tools and assorted car parts had been taken from another business on Independence Ave.

Investigators recovered about $5,500 worth of stolen equipment.

One suspect was taken to the Dunklin County Jail and the other turned over the juvenile authorities.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and the Dunklin County Juvenile Office assisted.

