Marion School District cuts 29 positions

The Marion School District is cutting dozens of staff and reducing the hours of dozens more to help save $2 million from the district's budget.

Interim Associate Superintendent Randolph Tinder says the school board decided Wednesday night to cut 14 certified teaching positions, cut 15 non-certified teaching positions, and cut the hours for 33 non-certified positions.

Teachers will finish out the school year in May.

The cuts will take effect in August when the school year begins.

The district is attempting to cut $2 million from the budget.

