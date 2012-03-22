Harrisburg mayor in hospital

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Gregg is in an Evansville hospital.

Harrisburg was recently thrust into the spotlight after an EF4 tornado tore through the town on Feb. 29. Seven people were killed in that tornado.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Gregg was taken by ambulance to an Evansville hospital.

We're told he had emergency surgery for a perforated colon.

Gregg is asking for everyone to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

