Consignment sale benefits Harrisburg tornado victims

The Trendy Kids children's consignment sale is a semi-annual event, but it has a special twist this year.

Some of the proceeds will go to help Harrisburg tornado victims.

Sale hours are Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the American Legion Colonnade room at 98 Grand Ave. in Perryville.

Fifteen consignors are selling gently used, high quality children's clothes, baby accessories, toys, strollers, and much more for newborn babies to age 10.

Trendy Kids hopes to raise $1,000 for tornado relief in Harrisburg, by donating 10% of what they sell.

Copyright 2011 KFVS. All rights reserved.