Crews called to apartment building fire

Firefighters spent several hours overnight battling an apartment building fire in Cape Girardeau. Crews were called to 10 Rivercrest Drive around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters tell Heartland News the blaze started outside an empty apartment and spread to the awning of the building.

No one was hurt, but the building was evacuated.

Crews from Scott City and Jackson assisted the Cape Fire Department in putting out the flames.

The fire caused moderate damage to the outside of the building. Only light smoke damage is reported inside.

People living in the apartments were allowed back in the building by 3 a.m.

Investigators don't know what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.