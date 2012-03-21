Jackson County Board finally decides fate of Rehab & Care Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson County Board finally decides fate of Rehab & Care Center

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The future for residents and care givers at Jackson County Rehab & Care Center is finally a lot clearer for everyone.

On Wednesday night the county board met to decide which one of the two companies seeking ownership of the care center, would get the keys.

After less then ten minutes and a vote of 10-3 they decided to hand things over to RFMS Incorporated in Carbondale.

"The nursing home function has changed very rapidly," said Bill Crain attorney for RFMS Inc., "It's gotten to be more intense. It requires more therapy and set-ups. And we're prepared to do those things for this community."

After several hugs and even some tears many of the care center's employees seemed to be pleased that they finally had a future, together with their residents.

"Total relief, just needed a decision one way or another," said Merle Taylor Director Jackson County Rehab & Care Center. " We're pleased to have a decision either way. But we are excited about this opportunity."

Not everyone who attended the meeting though feels that the county board made the right choice in handing things over to the Carbondale company.

"Not knowing what's going on in the healthcare industry. And the possibility that they might not be able to get financing on the building, there's too many open ends of liability that is left with the county," said Dr. Roger Herrin, RDK Management Services. "We would have eliminated that liability and exposure immediately. Put money in the coffers, rather then dragging this out for two years."

Under the terms voted in favor of by county leaders, RFMS will pay the county $45,000 a month over the two years they expect it will take them to build a new facility in Carbondale.

Then all of the current residents and employees at Jackson County Rehab & Care Center will be moved to Carbondale.

 

 

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly