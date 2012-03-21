Tennessee pastor accused of Internet crimes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennessee pastor accused of Internet crimes

Pastor Grady Evans is accused of Internet crimes involving a teenager. Pastor Grady Evans is accused of Internet crimes involving a teenager.
Union City neighbors say they were stunned to hear the news. Union City neighbors say they were stunned to hear the news.
"I hope everybody here prays for his family, because they are going to need it," said Richard Ams. "I hope everybody here prays for his family, because they are going to need it," said Richard Ams.
UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -

Shocking news for members of an Obion County Tennessee Church.  Tuesday they learned their pastor sits behind bars, accused of Internet crimes involving a teenager.

Police say Pastor Grady Evans thought he was trying to talk to a 14 year old girl in a chat room, but authorities say that girl turned out to be an undercover officer working with authorities in Fairfax, Virginia.

TBI investigators tell me they believe he was doing it from inside his church.

"I thought he was a very nice man," said Richard Ams.  "I'm still wanting to give him the benefit of the doubt until all the facts are out there."

Union City neighbors say they were stunned to hear the news. The First Church of God pastor was arrested for what authorities call 'inappropriate online activities and behaviors.'

Police tell Heartland News they believe the crimes were committed from the church.  Authorities later seized several computers here.

"I hate to see anybody go through this," said another neighbor who did not want to give her name.  "This is really hard on the members. They thought they finally found the right pastor."

Heartland News went to the church to find out what's next for the congregation.  No one showed up all day and church members say they've been advised not to comment.

We are told they don't know what's next for services, but for now you still hear the voice of Evans on the answering machine when you call the office.

At Evans' home, friends tell us his wife didn't want to go on camera.  However friends say they are trying to be there for Evans' wife and children at this difficult time.  Friends tell us the family never saw it coming.

Meanwhile people in Union City say they are disappointed someone they look to as a light for God would set a poor example instead.

"I hope everybody here prays for his family because they are going to need it," said Ams.

Evans moved to the area and became pastor in October.  Authorities say Evans' alleged inappropriate activity online took place just last month.

Authorities say Evans will soon be transported to Virginia.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly