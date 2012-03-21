Police investigate markings on child's tombstone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigate markings on child's tombstone

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating after someone used a black marker to change the wording on the tombstone of a toddler who was killed last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/GERL3u ) reports that the grey granite marker for Tyler Dasher reads in part, "I wish you a beautiful peaceful lullaby to grace your eternal rest." Someone wrote the word "We" over the "I." The marking has since been removed.

Twenty-year-old Shelby Dasher of Affton is accused of beating her son to death in November because he would not stop crying. Police say she disposed of the body near a cemetery then contacted authorities, claiming an abduction.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

