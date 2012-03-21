Saline County man found guilty of sexual assault

It was a warm summer night back in 2002 when the lives of Forrest and Doug Hurd came to a tragic end. That July night the Hurd's truck was struck broadside by a car being driven by Raymond Moss.

A southern Illinois man was found guilty of sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Raymond Moss was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of unlawful restraint.

Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw says the two counts of criminal sexual assault are punishable up to 15 years in prison. The two count of unlawful restraint are punishable up to six years in prison.

Those sentences could be served consecutively.

Moss was convicted in the 2002 crash that killed founding members of the Hurd Brothers Band.

His original sentence was cut from 25 years to 10 years.

Moss was convicted of negligent and aggravated DUI. Investigators say Moss ran a stop sign- then hit a truck carrying brothers Forest and Douglas Hurd.

Moss is scheduled to be sentenced before a judge on April 27 at 1 p.m. on the sexual assault and unlawful restraint charges. Henshaw says he will ask for the maximum sentence on both counts.

