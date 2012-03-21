Cape Girardeau Police investigate robbery at Arena Park

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report robbery at Arena Park that happened Monday.

An officer was flagged down by a man around 9:40 p.m. Monday saying he had been robbed.

A male and female victim were sitting in a vehicle in Arena Park when a person wearing jeans, hooded jacket, with a face mask approached the vehicle, pointed a handgun at them and demanded property.

The suspect took the man's wallet that had cash and some personal items and also a backpack from the female with school items.

The suspect left southwest from the park on foot.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating.

