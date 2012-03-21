Two arrested for burglary after admitting to stealing bullets, alcohol, tools

Marshall County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men on several charges after they admitted stealing alcohol, tools and bullets from a home.

Deputies received a call on Monday at 5:50 p.m. about a person at a home on Hughes Road.

The witness told deputies the subjects in question had a large knife on the porch when she went to the home to see if they were in there.

As a deputy was responding, she saw the truck described by the witness and stopped it.

The deputy could smell and strong odor of alcohol. The men admitted to taking bullets, alcohol and tools from a home, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department.

Skylar L. Johnson 20, of Benton, was driving the vehicle and was charged with two counts of burglary 1st, operating a motor vehicle under the influence < 21YOA, no registration plates, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and person 18-20 poss/purch/att purch/ have another purch alcohol.

Anthony S. Benke 21, of Benton, was charged with two counts of burglary 1st.

Both men were taken to the Marshall County Jail.

