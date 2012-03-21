Train hits stalled van on tracks near McClure

A driver in Union County ran out of luck Wednesday morning when his van broke down on a train track crossing.

According to the driver, his 10-passenger van stalled on the tracks on Rhymer Rd. near McClure.

The driver tells us he tried to call 911 on his cell but could not have any service. All he says he could do was put in his blinkers and get out of the van.

Then around 3:30 Wednesday morning a train was unable to stop and hit the rear of the van. No one was injured in the crash but there is a fuel leak authorities are working to clean up.

The Wolf Lake Fire Department, Illinois State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Department all responded the scene early Wednesday morning.

