Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Ware

You could call it the nightmare on Elm Street. Friday was yet another "rocky" night for Union County deputies and homeowners on that road in Ware.

The problems in the small community of Ware, Illinois continue. Firefighters rushed to the southern Illinois town after getting a call about a mobile home fire Tuesday evening.

Neighbors say the entire back half of the mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

This is the same neighborhood Heartland News has told you about before. There were a number reports of people throwing rocks at mobile homes.

Things eventually escalated in January when firefighters were called to the neighborhood for a mobile home fire.

Investigators have not said if the rock throwing incident is related to the January fire.

Fire crews were called back a second time Tuesday night for a camper on fire next door to the mobile home.

Fire crews are still searching for a cause for both fires.

Crews from Jonesboro, Ware, Wolf Lake and the Union County Sheriff's Department responded to the fire.

