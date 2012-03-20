Romney wins Illinois primary, Giving your boss your password? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Romney wins Illinois primary, Giving your boss your Facebook password?

Good evening to you.  Mitt Romney has won the Illinois Republican primary over rival Rick Santorum.  Arnold Wyrick has been at the polls in southern Illinois checking on voter turnout.  We have the latest Illinois primary election results at HeartlandVotes.com.  We also have the latest results on our Android, iPhone, and Blackberry apps.

When Justin Bassett interviewed for a new job, he expected the usual questions about experience and references. So he was astonished when the interviewer asked for something else: his Facebook username and password.  Christy Millweard talked to some local folks about employers taking things to a new level.

The problems in the small community of Ware, Illinois continue. Firefighters rushed to the southern Illinois town after getting a call about a mobile home fire this evening.

The mayor of Hayti faces an additional theft charge in an ongoing investigation into several Pemiscot County Road and Bridge employees, local businessmen, and Mayor Bobby Watkins.

Local authorities and major case squad leaders say southeast Missouri is well above the state average for solving homicides.

Poplar Bluff Police are looking for a woman accused of forcing another woman to drive to an ATM to give her money at knifepoint Tuesday morning.

Cape Girardeau Police arrested a man after a shot was fired in a police chase last night.
 
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a woman on forgery charges and is looking for her husband.
 
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested the pastor of a Union City church for the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.
 
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is looking for several men suspected of stealing payroll checks and petty cash from several Perry County businesses.
 
A freshman football player at Southern Illinois University faces charges in Florida for allegedly assaulting a woman during his Spring break at Panama City Beach.
 
The Missouri House has defeated an attempt to boost funding for the blind by cutting money that would provide treatment to welfare recipients who test positive for drugs.
 
At least 500 houses were damaged and some collapsed after a strong and sustained earthquake rattled central Mexico on Tuesday.
 
The contractor hired to replace a missing span on the US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge at Aurora has started detailed engineering and design work required for production of steel needed for the repair.
 
A 180-pound black bear that was relocated last week after trying to take up residence in a culvert along in Michigan has been killed by a car.

