Mayor of Hayti found guilty on theft and forgery charges

The Hayti mayor, a former city alderman and five others face forgery and stealing charges after a three month investigation. Police say they were paid with county funds from false invoices over the past three years.

The mayor of Hayti appeared in court on Dec. 3 after being arrested in 2012 on felony forgery and stealing charges.

Mayor Bobby Watkins was found guilty of both charges, which are both Class C felonies.

Bobby Watkins, 39, was among seven arrested in 2012 after a three month investigation by the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department and the highway patrol. Police said the seven are accused of getting paid with county funds after false invoices were submitted and approved by the Pemiscot County Commission over the past three years.

Four of the suspects are former road and bridge employees, two are local businessmen and Watkins, the mayor of Hayti.

The Pemiscot County prosecutor's office filed another charge against Mayor Watkins for conspiracy of theft/stealing of property or services over $500. Mayor Watkins was arrested on March 20, 2012.

The court ordered that a Sentencing Advisement Report (SAR) be prepared by Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.

Watkins' sentencing date is scheduled for Jan 27, 2016. He is allowed to remain free on the original $10,000 bond that was set.

