Poplar Bluff Police arrest woman accused of threatening woman at knifepoint

Poplar Bluff Police arrested a woman one week after she was accused of forcing a woman to drive to an ATM to give her money at knifepoint.

Reyna Kibo-Gue was arrested on a warrant of kidnapping, robbery 1st degree, armed criminal action, and probation/parole warrant for parole violation.

Police found Kibo-Gue hiding under a bed in a child's bedroom on March 27 in a home in the 2000 block of Kentucky Ave.

Susan Bruner, 27, of Poplar Bluff had just left the Poplar Bluff Wal-Mart and went to her car at 6:30 a.m. on March 20 when a woman approached her and asked for a ride.

Bruner said no, but the suspect got into her vehicle and insisted she take her to a nearby home.

A short distance from the parking lot, police say the suspect grabbed Bruner's hair, threatened her with a knife, and demanded money. When Bruner told she had no cash, the suspect told Bruner to surrender her wedding ring set and ordered her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

Bruner tried unsuccessfully to withdraw money from one ATM, then drove to her own bank where she withdrew $100. The suspect told Bruner to drive a short distance from the ATM, and she got out of Bruner's vehicle in the 500 block of Lester St.

Police identified the suspect from Wal-mart surveillance video as Reyna Kibo-Gue, 29, of the 200 block of North 8th Street in Poplar Bluff from Wal-Mart surveillance.

Kibo-Gue is wanted for questioning by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and by the Missouri Department of Corrections for a Parole Violation (Parole Absconder).

Kibo-Gue should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Reyna Kibo-Gue should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department immediately at 573-686-8649.

