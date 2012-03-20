Man sentenced to 12 years in drug overdose case

A Fredericktown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for supplying drugs and alcohol to a woman who died of a drug overdose.

Steven Harbour, 26, of Fredericktown pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman.

She died in a hotel room in Perryville in June 2011.

