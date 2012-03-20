Contractor begins design work for collapsed bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Contractor begins design work for collapsed bridge

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The contractor hired to replace a missing span on the US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge at Aurora has started detailed engineering and design work required for production of steel needed for the repair.

The Eggners Ferry Bridge has been closed since Jan. 26, when a cargo vessel struck the span and tore off a 322-foot section of the 80-year-old bridge.

The 8,400 ton cargo vessel was carrying parts for NASA when it crashed into bridge.  No one was injured.

The Delta Mariner sat in the open space between two bridge piers with some of the bridge superstructure and deck draped over the ship's bow until it was moved to a safer location on Feb. 6.

The cargo on board was not damaged.

Hall Contracting of Kentucky was the low bidder at $7 million for a contract to build a replacement span and reopen the bridge by May 27 – on Memorial Day weekend – in time for the summer tourism season.

Engineers are working out final details to allow steel to be fabricated to replace the missing span. 

The project requires a new asphalt or concrete deck 20 feet wide, comporting with dimensions of the rest of the existing bridge, and a railing system at least as strong as the existing rails. In addition, the truss must be given one primer coat of paint that closely resembles the color of adjacent spans.

The bridge serves as the western entrance to the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area which is among the region's major attractions.

According to figures from 2011, direct expenditures by tourists contributed $454 million to the 15 counties of Kentucky's Western Lakes Region. The U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge on average carries about 2,650 vehicles per day.

